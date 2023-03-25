Jimin from BTS achieves 1 million sales on Hanteo Chart

Jimin from the K-pop group BTS has achieved 1 million sales on the first day of the release of his album. This makes him the first artist in Hanteo Chart history to have hit 1 million on the first day of sales.
Jimin came out with his first solo album Face and the title track Like Crazy on March 24th. Hanteo Chart then announced the very next day that the album has gone on to sell 1,021,532 on March 24th alone which made him the first solo artist to have done so within a day of release.
If including groups, Jimin is the fifth overall artist to have sold this many copies, just behind his own group BTS, TXT, Stray Kids and Seventeen. Jimin also performed Like Crazy for the first time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
He also swept the iTunes charts earlier when he released the pre-release track for his album
