 
close
Friday March 24, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Robert Downey Jr. eyes Paramount's remake of Hitchcock’s 'Vertigo'

Robert Downey Jr. is attached to the Paramount project as a producer with his wife Susan Downey

By Web Desk
March 24, 2023
Robert Downey Jr. eyes Paramounts remake of Hitchcock’s Vertigo

Robert Downey Jr. is eyeing to star in the remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1958 classic psychological thriller Vertigo.

Paramount has acquired the rights to the remake which may cast Robert Downey Jr. in the lead role.

As per Variety, Downey Jr. is already attached to the project as he and his wife Susan Downey are producing the film through their Team Downey production company, along with John Davis and John Fox via Davis Entertainment.

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, who is also attached to write an untitled Star Wars movie, is penning the script.

The Avengers actor appears in Christopher Nolan’s historical epic Oppenheimer opposite Cillian Murphy, releasing in July 2023.