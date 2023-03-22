Riley Keough still ‘hopes’ family ‘will work out’ amid legal battle with Priscilla Presley

Riley Keough has mixed feelings amid her legal battle with grandmother Priscilla Presley over her mother Lisa Marie Presley’s estate.

According to source that told Entertainment Tonight, “family drama is the last thing Riley wants to be dealing with” and that she’s “deeply upset at how things are unfolding.”

In recent reports, Lisa Marie Presley’s ex Michael Lockwood was awarded custody during a short hearing inside a Los Angeles family courtroom this week, officially marking the end of his seven-year child custody battle with the late singer.

That being said, the source added that “she hopes to still be a huge part of Harper and Finley’s lives.”

Furthermore, a second source said that “Riley is hopeful everything in her family will work out.”

The developments come amid Priscilla Presley contesting in court “the authenticity and validity” of Riley’s appointment as Lisa Marie’s trustee, claiming that “there are many issues surrounding” it.

A source previously told the outlet that it had been a “very tense and heartbreaking few weeks” for both Riley and Priscilla as they mourned the loss of Lisa Marie.

Amid losing her mother and now being hurled into a lawsuit from her grandmother, Riley has found solace in the success of her new show, Daisy Jones & the Six.

A source told ET that the show “has brought a lot of joy to her life during a very hard time.”

The insider added, “She is extremely happy it had a great audience reaction and loves that many connected with the series. This project was very special to her because it reminded her a lot of her family ties to the music industry and was an ode to her grandfather, Elvis, in many ways. Riley felt deeply connected to the project and it was an exciting time seeing it come to life.”

Right now, the actress, 33, is “focused on her family and work right now,” said the source. “It has been a very hard year for Riley with her mother’s death and raising a baby girl while working. Her husband has been the biggest support system and Riley owes the world to him.”

Riley secretly welcomed her first child with husband Ben Smith-Petersen, disclosing the news during Lisa Marie’s funeral in January.