PTI leaders reiterate demand for elections in meeting with ambassadors

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Secretary General Asad Umar, Tuesday held a "Breakfast Meeting" with the diplomatic corps in Islamabad.

In the meeting, organised by the Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins, the PTI leaders met with ambassadors of European and Muslim countries deployed in Pakistan.

“We exchanged views on the regional and overall political situation of the country during the meeting,” Qureshi said, according to Geo News.

The party’s senior leaders, in the meeting, informed the diplomats about their demand to conduct transparent elections as per schedule and bringing the atmosphere of ongoing political instability in the country to an end.

“We are deeply grateful to the Australian High Commissioner Mr Neil Hawkins for organising this breakfast meeting,” Qureshi added.

The PTI — led by Chairman Imran Khan — has been campaigning for general elections in Pakistan for months since its government's ouster through a vote of no-confidence in April last year, which accelerated after its long march was ended in October by the PTI chief.

Following their demand, the party decided to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies — the provinces where the PTI was in power.

On the other hand, former premier Khan has also been embroiled in various cases. The matter of his appearances in the courts have since caused immense chaos with his party's workers taking to the streets confronting the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government in the centre to control the situation.