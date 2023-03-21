Salman Khan is taking the 'threat' very casually, reveals friend

Salman Khan's father is acting cool but the family knows Salim Khan is getting sleepless nights over the threat

Salman Khan, who has received a threat from Lawrence Bishnoi, is taking the threat in teh most casual way possible.

One of Salman closest friends revealed that the Tiger actor is taking the threat most casually. However, Father Salim Khan is getting sleepless nights.

He further revealed that Khan was against the tightening of security at his Galaxy apartment.

A family friend stated : “Salman is taking the threat most casually… or maybe he is acting casual so that his parents do not get worried. The best part of this family’s hum-saath-saath-hain rule is that no one shows his or her true apprehensions. So outwardly Salim saab is keeping very calm and cool. But the entire family knows Salim saab is getting sleepless nights over the threat.’

“Salman was against the tightening of security as he feels that ‘the more attention he pays to the threat, the more the attention-seeker will feel he has succeeded in doing what he wanted. Besides, Salman is a fatalist. Jo jab hona hoga tab hoga. However due to family pressure he has cut down on all outings except for the post-production work of his Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which cannot be delayed.”

On the work front, Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to hit theatres this Eid, reports Pinkvilla.