Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanted to go 'beyond reach of press'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were keen on taking their royal responsibilities away from Britain.
Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, Harry reveals his 2019 Vancouver getaway with Meghan Markle helped him realize they needed time off from the media.
He pens, remembering: “What if we could spend at least part of each year somewhere far away, still doing work for the Queen, but beyond the reach of the press? Free. Free from the British press, free from the drama, free from the lies. But also free from the supposed ‘public interest’ that was used to justify the frenzied coverage of us. The question was…where? We talked about New Zealand. “
Harry continues: “We talked about South Africa. Half the year in Cape Town maybe? That could work. Away from the drama, but closer to my conservation work—and to eighteen other Commonwealth countries.”
"King Charles managed to look as if he was economising while at the same time punishing both Harry and Andrew - a...
King Charles and late Queen's adorable photo appeared shutting down rumours about James Hewitt and Prince Harry's...
Taron Egerton addressed rumours spread by fans that he will be playing the next James Bond
Jehane Thomas, TikTok star and mum-of-two, dies after losing her battle with crippling migraines
Adam Devine, Pierce Brosnan, Lily McDermott, Nina Dobrev, and more to star in 'The Outlaws'
Ben Affleck says ' I just wasn’t going to make this movie without asking' Michael Jordan