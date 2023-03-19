Ind vs Aus: Mitchell Starc equals Shahid Afridi's ODI record

An undated image of Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc (left) and Pakistan great Shahid Afridi. — AFP/File

Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc on Sunday joined Pakistan great Shahid Afridi in third for most five-wicket hauls in ODIs with his excellent swing and seam that powered Australia to a series-levelling 10-wicket win over India.

Starc, a left-arm quick, rattled the Indian batting with his pace and swing to bundle out the opposition for just 117 in only 26 overs in Visakhapatnam.

ICC shared a picture of the new ranks with Mitchell Starc on third number claiming nine five-fors in men's ODIs.

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Waqar Younis continues to stay in the first position of the table with 13 five-fors.

While Afridi, Starc and Brett Lee share the third spot with nine five-fors each.

Starc led an inspired pace attack with a five-wicket haul to help bowl India out for a paltry 117 in the second one-day international on Sunday.

Australia finished the chase with 39 overs to spare and bounce back from their opening defeat to hand India their biggest ODI loss in terms of balls remaining.

Starc led the team’s lethal attack with the wicket of Shubman Gill for a duck after the tourists decided to bowl first after overnight rain.

"It was a great day for us," man of the match Starc told broadcasters Star Sports.

"I think the bowling unit was pretty spot on. I guess the conditions helped the ball swing a bit but I think we bowled really good areas. We were probably on the more aggressive side when we started to get a few wickets in the powerplay."

Marsh, who stood out with his blazing knock that included six fours and six sixes, praised Starc.

"It was a pleasure to watch. You know what he can do with the white-ball, especially when he is swinging it. He is the best in the world," said Marsh.

Two successive strikes from Starc to get returning skipper Rohit Sharma for 13 and then Suryakumar Yadav, out for a second straight first-ball duck, pushed India onto the back foot.