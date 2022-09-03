Mitchell Starc breaks Saqlain’s record, becomes fastest to bag 200 ODI wickets

Australia’s bowler Mitchell Starc (C) is congratulated by teammates after being the fastest player to take 200 T20 wickets, during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Australia and Zimbabwe at the Riverway Stadium in Townsville on September 3, 2022. — AFP

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc on Saturday broke Pakistan's off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq’s 23-year-old record to become the fastest to bag 200 ODI wickets.

In his 102nd ODI in Townsville, Starc dismissed Ryan Burl when he spooned a catch to Cameron Green at mid-off to reach 200 scalps in two fewer matches than the Pakistani great, who achieved the feat in 104 matches.

The 32-year-old's latest feat only adds to the case for him to be considered the greatest white-ball bowler Australia has ever had, reaching the double-century in fewer matches than Brett Lee (who took 112 ODIs), Shane Warne (125), Mitchell Johnson (129) and Glenn McGrath (133).

Back in 2016, Starc was also the quickest ever to 100 ODI wickets (after 52 matches), although that mark was bettered in 2018 when Afghanistan spinner Rashid incredibly got there in eight fewer matches.

The left-arm quick has spent over 12 months stuck in the 190s. Such is the lack of ODI cricket he has played of late.