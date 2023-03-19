Sonali Kulkari gets trolled for calling Indian women 'lazy', actress pens apology

Sonali Kulkari is famous for films Singham, Dil Chahta Hai and Mission Kashmir

Sonali Kulkarni gets critisized for making a controversial comment on women where she called them lazy.

The comment created a storm of the internet. The netizens are trolling her for making the comment. They say the actress has hurt the sentiments of many.

Responding to the trolls, Sonali has finally penned down an apology note for hurting women, reports Indiatoday.

She wrote: “Dear all, I’m overwhelmed with the feedback I’m receiving. I would like to thank all of you, especially the entire press and media for the extremely mature conduct of connecting with me.

Being a woman myself, my intention was not to hurt other women. In fact, I have extensively expressed myself time and again in support of us and what is it being a woman. I’m grateful to all of you for reaching out to me personally to appreciate or to criticize. Hope we will be able to have more open exchange of thoughts.”

"In my capacity I am trying to think, support and share warmth not only with women, but with the entire mankind. It will be only strengthening if we women with our vulnerabilities and wisdom shine through as fair and able beings. If we are inclusive and empathetic, we will be able to create a healthier, happier place to be.”

“Having said that, if unknowingly, I may have caused pain, I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart. I do not thrive upon headlines neither do I want to be the center of sensational situations. I’m a diehard optimist and I strongly believe that life indeed is beautiful. Thanks for your patience and support. I have learned a lot from this incident.”

Sonali Kulkarni featured in films namely; Singham, Dil Chahta Hai and Mission Kashmir.

