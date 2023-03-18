'Another Afridi with such power hitting': PM Shehbaz on Shaheen's swashbuckling innings in PSL final

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (R). APP/ Twitter/@ZaynMahmood5/File

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday hailed star cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi's swashbuckling innings during the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Afridi played a match-turning knock for Lahore Qalandars during the PSL final against Multan Sultans. The left-handed batter smashed 44 runs off 15 balls to help Lahore post 200-6 in 20 overs.

PM Shehbaz took to Twitter to share his enthusiasm for the sport and wrote: "Another Afridi with such power hitting … "

During the match, Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opted to bat first. They set a target of 201 runs for their formidable adversaries Multan Sultans, at a loss of six wickets in 20 overs.

After a brisk start, where the Qalandars scored 34 runs in the first three overs, opener Tahir Baig was dismissed by Ihsanullah with a sharp short ball. The right-hander scored 30 runs in 18 balls.

Later, Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique added 57 runs in 38 balls for the second wicket.

After Khushdil Shah cleaned up Sikandar Raza with a ball, Qalandars seemed to be struggling. That is till the Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi stepped out on the field. The skipper took the attack to Sultans bowlers with some sensational shot-making. He remained unbeaten on 44 runs in 15 balls, which included two fours and five maximums.



