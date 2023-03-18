PSL 2023: Fakhar Zaman smashes 100th PSL maximum

During the tournament final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Saturday, Lahore Qalandars Fakhar Zaman completed 100 sixes in the tournament's eight seasons.
He is the first player to score as many sixes to date.
After hitting a maximum in the 10th over of the match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Zaman became the first player to smash 100 sixes in the history of the PSL.
100 – Fakhar Zaman
89 – Kamran Akmal
88 – Asif Ali
81 – Shane Watson
77 – Shoaib Malik
Lahore are aiming to become the first team to win back-to-back PSL titles, whereas Multan are looking to clinch their second title.
The home side is led by pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi; meanwhile, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan is in charge of Multan.
Multan defeated Lahore in the Qualifier to book their spot in the final. Whereas, Lahore overpowered Peshawar Zalmi to qualify for the championship match.
The winner will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120m, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48m.
