K-pop legend Taeyeon from Girls Generation posts a resignation letter

Taeyeon from the iconic K-pop group Girls Generations has just revealed her 'resignation' letter for her separation from SM Entertainment. She has been in the company for over ten years and has worked with them in both group and solo settings.
The company has been in the middle of controversy recently and its been revealed that Kakao will acquire SM Entertainment. Additionally, HYBE will drop their plans of working with them.
Taeyeon posted a screenshot from the tv series The Glory which shows a paper with “Park Yeon Jin’s letter of resignation.” written on it, but she changed the words to say “Kim Taeyeon’s letter of resignation.” instead.
She paired it with a quote staying: “Everything changes. Thoughts. Feelings. People. Everything that you thought would be forever, changes in the end.”
Many fans took the status to believe that this meant she would be leaving SM Entertainment and that she was hinting at the situation inside the agency.
Actor Olivia Wilde wants to get a tattoo of Jennifer Coolidge
Wongyoung spoke about self-love and how that plays a role in dealing with the criticism she receives
He reassured fans that the younger idol would be fine
Taapsee Pannu says Kangana Ranaut has ‘problem’ with her
Ben Affleck is part of ‘fiercely competitive’ Wordle group with Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper
Ben Affleck shared the reason why he avoids social platforms