Ben Affleck says he feels 'so good' when fans approach him to seek advice for alcoholism

Ben Affleck revealed how he feels when fans addicted to alcohol come to him seeking advice.

In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, the Gone Girl star said people, struggling with alcohol addiction, often approach him for help.

The Hollywood star, who has been candid about his struggle with being an alcoholic, said he feels “so good” when fans ask him to help them with their issues.

"I became — out of no desire of my own — one of the poster boys for actor alcoholism and recovery and the whole thing,” he told the publication.

Affleck has been to rehab multiple times in years 2001, 2017, and 2018. His addiction also caused problems in his marriage with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three kids.

“And the best part about that is that sometimes people call me up and they’re like, 'Hey, can you help me out?' And it makes me feel so good to do that,” the actor added.

“The big trick of 12-step is the reason they want you to help other people is because it actually helps you more. And often what I’ll say to people is, I would avoid [your addiction] coming out if I were you," Affleck said.

"You don’t need to be anybody’s poster child. You don’t need to (expletive) tell anybody. That’s why there’s two words on the front of the book. They’re just as important, both of them: Alcoholics Anonymous. It’s always anonymous."