Meghan Markle calmed herself with 'remixed Sanskrit' before Archie's brith

Meghan Markle turned to soulful music to welcome some Archie, reveals Prince Harry.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals how he witnessed his wife turning on soothing Sanskrit mantra to calm herself down as she prepared for labour.

He pens: “Meg climbed into a bath, I turned on soothing music. Deva Premal: she remixed Sanskrit mantras into soulful hymns. (Premal claimed she heard her first mantra in the womb, chanted by her father, and when he was dying she chanted the same mantra to him.) Powerful stuff.”

Harry and Meghan welcomed their first born, son Archie in May 2019.