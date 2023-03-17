Meghan Markle calmed herself with 'remixed Sanskrit' before Archie's brith

Meghan Markle turned to soulful music to welcome some Archie, reveals Prince Harry.
Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals how he witnessed his wife turning on soothing Sanskrit mantra to calm herself down as she prepared for labour.
He pens: “Meg climbed into a bath, I turned on soothing music. Deva Premal: she remixed Sanskrit mantras into soulful hymns. (Premal claimed she heard her first mantra in the womb, chanted by her father, and when he was dying she chanted the same mantra to him.) Powerful stuff.”
Harry and Meghan welcomed their first born, son Archie in May 2019.
Ben Affleck received help from his wife Jennifer Lopez during the filming of 'Nike'
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston revealed interesting story about shooting "Murder Mystery 2"
Canadians divided on future role of the monarchy: report
Jennifer Aniston has audience in stitches as she swears live on TV
Michael Zegen, James Madio, and Scott Cohen have joined the cast of 'The Penguin'
Richard Rankin is known for starring in Netflix shows 'Outlander' and the 'Last Kingdom'