'John Wick' filmmaker on chapter 5: 'Done for the moment'

John Wick director has temporarily ruled out more gun-fu franchise films.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the film's director Chad Stahelski said that he and Keanu Reeves are "done for the moment," on the question of the fifth installment.

“In our minds, Keanu and I are done for the moment. We’re going to give John Wick a rest. I’m sure the studio has a plan. If everyone loves it and it goes kooky, then we’ll take a quiet minute.

He continued, “Wicks always, for some weird reason, always get the latest release date in Japan. It’s always like, three months later. If it’s the same this time, we’ll do a Japanese tour and release the movie in September.

Keanu and I will take the long trip to Tokyo, we’ll sit in the Imperial Hotel Scotch Bar and go, “What do you think?” We’ll have a couple 20-year-old whiskies and write some ideas on napkins. If those ideas stick, maybe we’ll make a movie.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 received glowing early reactions, with some critics calling it “one of the greatest action movies ever made.”