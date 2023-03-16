US-Russia tensions escalate after American drone downed

WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday told his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu that the United States would continue flying its aircraft in international airspace, after a Russian jet was accused of downing a US drone.
Speaking just following the two defense chiefs’ call, Austin said his message was: "The United States will continue to fly and to operate wherever international law allows."
"And it is incumbent upon Russia to operate its military aircraft in a safe and professional manner," he said.
Last year, North Korea declared itself an "irreversible" nuclear power and launched a record-breaking number of missiles
Announcement comes at US naval base where President Joe Biden hosted Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and...
What national day is it today in the United States? It is a mathematical one! The date of Pi Day is a key factor in...
Beijing breaks with the strict zero-Covid strategy that defined its pandemic response until a few months ago
The invitation came during a meeting between Biden and Sunak in San Diego, California
The london-based group called for better global regulation of the trade and use of such policing equipment