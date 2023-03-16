 
Wednesday March 15, 2023
World

US-Russia tensions escalate after American drone downed

US vows to uphold international law in the face of alleged Russian aggression

By AFP
March 16, 2023
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks at an event at the White House.AFP/File
WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday told his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu that the United States would continue flying its aircraft in international airspace, after a Russian jet was accused of downing a US drone.

Speaking just following the two defense chiefs’ call, Austin said his message was: "The United States will continue to fly and to operate wherever international law allows." 

"And it is incumbent upon Russia to operate its military aircraft in a safe and professional manner," he said.