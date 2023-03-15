How did Ronaldo's last game go in Saudi Arabia?

Cristiano Ronaldo. — Twitter/@goal

Despite the victory enjoyed by Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr after they beat Abha 3-1 in the King's Cup on Tuesday, the night was a disappointing one for the internationally-acclaimed footballer, who failed to score a goal, received a yellow card, and was substituted all in one game, after failing to score in three consecutive games.

The former Manchester United striker, joined Al-Nassr in January this year. He has joined the franchise for two and a half years.

Since his move to Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo has not scored a goal at the Al-Nassr stadium. However, he did contribute to the last 10 goals his side has scored — of these he directly scored eight goals and had two assists.

In the last two league games though, the striker went empty-handed.

On Tuesday, Al-Nassr were leading 2-0 in the quarterfinals when space opened up for Ronaldo to launch a counter attack.

However, just then, the Latvian referee Andris Treimanis ended the first half.

An enraged Ronaldo grabbed the ball and then hit it away. In response to this move, the referee brought out a yellow card.

Al-Nassr scored their third goal in the second half and not long after, Ronaldo was replaced by the league's top scorer Anderson Talisca who was returning from injury.

Last Thursday was also not Ronaldo’s game and Al-Nassr captain was defeated 1-0 defeat by rivals Al-Ittihad.

After the game, local media quoted Al-Nassr coach Rudi Garcia saying: "Ronaldo's presence gives the opposing teams an incentive to play the game of their lives against him."

However, Ronaldo's famous celebration was seen in another King's Cup game, with Al-Hilal's Michael Delgado performing it in their 3-1 win against Al-Fateh.