Ram Charan, Jr NTR did not perform on 'Natu Natu' at Oscars for THIS reason

'Natu Natu' was performed live at Oscars 2023 by professional dancers

Ram Charan and Jr NTR did not perform at live on Natu Natu at the 95th Academy Awards.

According to RRR producer Raj Kapoor, the duo did not feel comfortable enough to recreate their iconic song on the biggest stage.

The producer stated: "Originally, the two leads were going to be the stars of the number alongside the singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The show was very instrumental in helping secure working visas for their team to be able to come to the U.S. to be a part of the performance."

"In late February, we were informed that Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr. would be attending the Oscars, but they did not feel comfortable performing the live number on stage. The change was brought on because of their other professional commitments and the limited amount of time to rehearse. "

Raj further shared the insights about the rehearsals for the live performance at Oscars. "The original number was work shopped and rehearsed for two months and was shot over a period of 15 days. The Naatu Naatu performance for the Oscars was rehearsed in Los Angeles with professional dancers for a total of 18 hours of rehearsal and one 90-minute camera blocking”, concluded Raj.

Natu Natu live at Oscars was one of the most highlighted performances of the Award show. The song won Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. RRR, with this achievement, became the first Indian film to have been honoured with this prestigious award in this category, reports Indiatoday.