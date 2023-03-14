Megan Fox reportedly ‘happy and free’ at 2023 Oscars party after ditching engagement ring

Megan Fox appeared to be having fun as she attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday, March 12th, 2023, sans fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

The actress, 36, also seemed to have ditched her engagement ring for the solo night out amid drama with the Bloody Valentine singer.

While the Transformers alum did not post any pictures on her own social media, she posed for a series of glamorous portraits taken by photographer Cibelle Levi at the Oscars bash in Los Angeles.

She wore a formfitting gown by Miss Sohee paired with sparkling jewels by Mouwad, styled by Maeve Reilly.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a source from the party told the outlet that Fox “was having a great time at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party last night. She seemed happy and free. She was friendly to everyone and was just enjoying herself.”

“She spent most of the night with her long-time agent, Chuck James, and they were chatting together all evening,” the source added. “She left the party at around 2 a.m. while holding hands with him.”

The Jennifer’s Body star sparked split rumours with MGK in February of this year when she shared a cryptic quote — and deleted all photos of herself with the musician in — on social media. She also unfollowed him.

Later that month, a source exclusively told Page Six that Fox and MGK were trying to work things out with the help of couple’s therapy.

“[They are] talking to a couple’s therapist every day via Zoom,” the insider said. “Megan feels that they must give therapy a shot before making any permanent decisions.”

“They are broken up, but Megan is seeing where they stand. She wants to see what they can salvage,” a source told Page Six at the time, adding that MGK “really wants to make up.”