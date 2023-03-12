Netflix series and films to release on the week of March 14-17: Check it out

Netflix series and movies that are set to release during the week of March 14-17, are all mentioned in the list below





Tuesday, March 14:

Ariyoshi Assists



Bert Kreischer: Dazzle Dazzle







Wednesday, March 15:

1. Shadow and Bone:

Season two of Shadow and Bone will see Alina Starkov and Mal Oretsev in a continent-spanning course to find two mythical creatures to help enhance Alina's powers in order to stand against General Kirigan and his seemingly implacable new army. As per Netflix's synopsis, "Back in Ketterdam, a chance at a deadly heist sends the Crows once again on a collision course with the legendary Sun Summoner."

Release date: Season two of the fantasy series is set to release on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.







2. Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 12:

Season 12 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians see the sisters getting stuck between the Kris and Caitlyn issues. At the same time, Kourtney juggles with her kids and separation from Scott.

Release date: Season 12 of the reality series is slated to release on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.



3. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7:

The women continue on with their affluent lives Beverly Hills has to offer but the new season brings more drama into their lives.

Release date: Season 7 of the reality series will be available to stream on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Million Dollar Listing Season 5



Below Deck



Money Shot: The Porn Hub Story



Kuttey



IWGP



The Law of Jungle



Tiger and Dragon



Capturing Cricket: Steve Waugh in India





Thursday, March 16:

Still Me



Vaathi





Friday, March 17: