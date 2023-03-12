 
Sunday March 12, 2023
Entertainment

Netflix series and films to release on the week of March 14-17: Check it out

Netflix has revealed the list of movies and series slated to release this week

By Web Desk
March 12, 2023
Netflix series and movies that are set to release during the week of March 14-17, are all mentioned in the list below


Tuesday, March 14:

  • Ariyoshi Assists
  • Bert Kreischer: Dazzle Dazzle


Wednesday, March 15:

1. Shadow and Bone:

Season two of Shadow and Bone will see Alina Starkov and Mal Oretsev in a continent-spanning course to find two mythical creatures to help enhance Alina's powers in order to stand against General Kirigan and his seemingly implacable new army. As per Netflix's synopsis, "Back in Ketterdam, a chance at a deadly heist sends the Crows once again on a collision course with the legendary Sun Summoner."

Release date: Season two of the fantasy series is set to release on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.


2. Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 12:

Season 12 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians see the sisters getting stuck between the Kris and Caitlyn issues. At the same time, Kourtney juggles with her kids and separation from Scott. 

Release date: Season 12 of the reality series is slated to release on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

3. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7:

The women continue on with their affluent lives Beverly Hills has to offer but the new season brings more drama into their lives.

Release date: Season 7 of the reality series will be available to stream on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

  • Million Dollar Listing Season 5
  • Below Deck
  • Money Shot: The Porn Hub Story
  • Kuttey
  • IWGP
  • The Law of Jungle
  • Tiger and Dragon
  • Capturing Cricket: Steve Waugh in India

Thursday, March 16:

  • Still Me
  • Vaathi

Friday, March 17:

  • Maestro in Blue
  • Caught Out: Crime, Corruption, and Cricket
  • Pul Pul: Molgar
  • The Magician's Elephant
  • Sky High
  • Dance 100
  • Agent Elvis
  • Noise
  • In His Shadow
  • Informa
  • Strangers