PSL 2023: Islamabad United opt to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi's Tom Kohler-Cadmore (left) and Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan. — Twitter/@IsbUnited

Islamabad United won the toss and decided to field first against the Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday during the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) ongoing eighth edition at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Zalmi captain Babar Azam, after feeling unwell, has been replaced with English cricketer Tom Kohler-Cadmore who will lead the team in today's match.

Meanwhile, the Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, United and Zalmi have already entered the playoffs, but the knockout fixtures will be confirmed after the two team's face each other in Pindi today.

The second PSL match of the day will be played between Karachi Kings and Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today.



Playing XI



Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (c), Haseebullah Khan (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, James Neesham, Aamer Jamal, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Khurram Shahzad, Salman Irshad, Sufiyan Muqeem

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Fazalhaq Farooqi