Shania Twain believes country music has ‘regressed’ for women: Here’s why

Shania Twain gets candid about women facing sexism in the country music industry in 2023.



“The music industry going back 20 years ago, 30 years ago, was primarily more dominated by men,” said the country musician in an interview with CNBC.

The singer continued, “You know, male executives, most of the studio musicians were men, most of the managers were men, it was just more male-dominated in every sense. So being taken seriously as a woman was a challenge.”

Shania revealed that female stars had to face “many challenges” while male stars didn’t have to face sexist criticism; however, the musician told media outlet that she was “relentless”.

"As I went along, I could see the progress," she explained. "First of all, the genre and my fans, my music was appealing to a very broad audience, very open-minded fans. They were embracing my way of making my music and my way of visualising my music through photography and videos."

Shania pointed out that “the industry has regressed”.

“I feel it’s more difficult for women to find space, to find room. It’s sad to see it, but it’s very true,” stated the singer.

Shania commented that she didn’t know “why things had gotten worse for women in country music”.

“I can’t really put my finger on why they’re making it so difficult for women, or, you know, why they’re not giving them that space. They’re certainly good enough, it’s just not an even playing ground right now,” she explained.

The You're Still the One singer remarked, “It’s always been very important for me to self-express, and since I’m a woman, a lot of my perspectives do come directly from a female perspective.”

"I am a fairly outspoken person, so a lot of my lyrics are quite statement-orientated... they’re quite bold and conversational. So, it’s really just always been important for me to be able to express myself and my point of view and to inspire,” added the songstress.