Prince Harry regrets 'attack' on Queen Camilla after fresh snub from King Charles?

Prince Harry does not seem to regret his shocking claims about King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, and Prince William in his book and interviews even after being kicked out of their royal house, Frogmore Cottage.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have appeared burning all bridges to their return to the royal family with their shocking claims about the Firm. And, the couple's latest move as they christened their 21-month-old daughter, 'Princess Lilibet, suggests as they have sent a message to their royal relatives that they are happy and enjoying their new life without them in Montecito mansion, California.

Even after Harry's allegations against the palace, it was claimed that the palace’s "doors will remain open" for the Duke. But, the 74-year-old monarch's recent move suggests that he has decided to respond appropriately to all of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s attacks.

“Those close to the King insist that he has always made clear how much he loves both of his sons, keeping communication channels open throughout the last few years, despite the many barbs from California,” the UK Telegraph reported on last week, citing sources.

Prince Harry didn't hesitate to hit out at his stepmother, Camilla. The Duke of Sussex labelled the Queen Consort as "dangerous" and explained why she was the "villain" after Princess Diana's death.



The Sussexes have been invited to the King' coronation in May despite the ongoing feud, but it's unclear whether the couple would attend the even or not.

It's to mention here that the royal family didn't attend Princess Lilibet's christening despite on last Friday despite Harry and Meghan's invitation.