Khloe Kardashian ‘spending every waking hour’ with Tristan Thompson: Source

Khloe Kardashian has become a major support system for Tristan Thompson during the ‘hardest time’ of his life.

These admissions have been brought to light by inside sources close to Entertainment Tonight.

Per the insider, Khloe and the rest of her family “have been sending flowers, keeping them engaged, and making sure they know they are loved and supported.”



Not to mention, “Khloe has been very cognizant of making sure Tristan and his brothers don’t feel alone and she has been doing her best to help them as they deal with this tragic loss.”

“She has acted as an amazing support system,” at the end of the day.

“Tristan wants to show the world, Khloe, and his mom -- his guardian angel -- the man and father that he can be, even more so now.”

At the same time, Khloe is also making sure to focus on her children during this time of loss as well.