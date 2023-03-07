PTI appoints Parvez Elahi as president

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, former leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), has been appointed as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) president — weeks after he was roped in with the promised of the top post.
"Ch Pervez Illahi is hereby, designated as President [of the] Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf," a notification available with The News and signed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan read.
In a major development late last month, the former Punjab chief minister announced joining the Imran Khan-led party along with 10 of his party's former MPAs.
Khan and Elahi enjoy close ties as the former Punjab chief minister vowed to stand by the ex-prime minister and ensured they remained in power in Punjab — the major hub of the country's politics.
"After lengthy discussions, Parvez Elahi and other leaders have finally decided to join PTI today," PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said on February 21 during a press conference alongside Elahi in Lahore after the ex-Punjab CM's meeting with Khan.
More to follow...
