K-pop artist Jessi achieves 200 million views on her ‘Nunu Nana’ music video

This is Jessi's first music video to achieve 200 million views

K-pop soloist Jessi crossed 200 million views on the music video for her song Nunu Nana on March 6th. This is her first music video to have achieved this milestone on YouTube.

The music video was initially released on July 30th, 2020 which means it took the MV around two years and seven months to reach this point. The rapper posted on Instagram after the achievement expressing her disbelief and thanking her fans for everything. She also added that she will be returning with new music soon.

Nunu Nana is the title track from her second album called Nana. The song did quite well, climbing up to No. 2 on the Gaol Weekly Charts and on the Billboard Korea Hot 100 chart as well. She was nominated for Best Dance Performance and Song of the Year at the MNET Music Awards Asia and won the award for Favourite Dance Performance - Female Solo.