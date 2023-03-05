Chris Rock says Jada Pinkett-Smith ‘hurt’ Will Smith ‘way more’ while addressing Slapgate

Chris Rock did not hold back as he addressed the slapgate incident that occurred during the Academy Awards ceremony on March 27th, 2022.

On Saturday night, March 4th, 2023, the comedian performed Netflix’s first-ever live broadcast, a comedy special titled Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, from the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore.

While venting about Will Smith slapping him onstage after making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, Rock shared that he he grew up loving and “rooting for” Will, via People Magazine.

He then went ahead to slam the Emancipation actor and his marriage. “Will Smith practices selective outrage,” he began. “Everybody that really knows, knows I had nothing to do with that s---. I didn’t have any ‘entanglements’.”

Rock was referring to back in July 2020, when Jada, 51, opened up about having an “entanglement” with singer August Alsina years ago while she and Will were on a break. The couple then went on to talk about the break on Jada’s Red Table Talk.

“We all been cheated on. Everybody in this industry has been cheated on,” joked Rock in the comedy special, “None of us have ever been interviewed by the person that cheated on us on television. None of us. ... Why the f--- would you do that s---? She hurt him way more than he hurt me, okay?”

Rock then said that “everybody in the world” called Will a “b----h” after the “entanglement” news, and he said he tried to reach out to him about it but claimed that Smith didn’t pick up.

The comedian then went on to repeatedly call Will a “b----h.” He then joked, “Everybody. And who's he hit? Me, a n---- he knows he can beat. That is some b----h-a-s s---."

He then pointed that the Gotham actress had been reason why the who situation escalated. “I did some jokes about her. Who gives a f---? That’s how it is: She starts it, I finish it,” Rock said.

“That's what the f--- happened. Nobody’s pickin' on this b----h. She started this s---. Nobody was pickin’ on her.”

Rock said he didn't react or respond physically at last year’s Oscars “because I was raised.”

He added, “You know what my parents taught me? Don’t fight in front of White people.” Rock then dropped the mic and got a standing ovation before walking offstage.