PTI workers asked to converge at Zaman Park after Islamabad police’s arrival

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is likely to be arrested in Toshakhana case today as the Islamabad police has arrived at the former prime minister's Zaman Park residence in Lahore with his arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case.

A non-bailable arrest warrant had been issued against Khan by a district and sessions court in the federal capital on February 28.



With the police's arrival, people inside the PTI chief's residence showed resistance and did not open the doors of the house.

Speaking to the media outside Zaman Park, Islamabad police said that they were not allowed to enter Khan's residence. They added that they had come to Lahore on judicial orders as the PTI chairman failed to appear before the court.

Fawad asks workers to converge at Zaman Park

Reacting to the development, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that any attempt to arrest Imran Khan will seriously worsen the situation.

"I want to warn this incompetent and anti-Pakistan government not to push Pakistan into further crisis and act sensibly, the workers should reach Zaman Park," he wrote on Twitter.



Meanwhile, PTI leader Hammad Azhar also urged party workers to reach Khan's Zaman Park residence in Lahore.



This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

