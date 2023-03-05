Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s relationship has ‘discrepancy in the power balance’

File Footage

Meghan Markle is standing accused of using royal connections and life to ‘get what she wanted’.



These accusations have been issued by Body Language and Communications expert Dr. Louise Mahler.

He believes Meghan Markle’s decision to marry and stick by Prince Harry was more so “for herself”.

He was even quoted telling Showbiz Cheat Sheet, “I see not just one incident, but over time, how she would change her approach. She changes her walk. She changes her smile and arm swing. Meghan changes fast and at the moment for what she feels is required.”

“One can smell if there is a discrepancy in the power balance. I don’t think she ever bought into royal life. The royal life was for her to take what she wanted. She fought against it at all times.”