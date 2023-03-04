Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ready to enter another war with King Charles after eviction?

There are speculations that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could try to reclaim millions of pounds the couple had spent on renovations of Frogmore Cottage as the have been aske to vacate their royal residence.

King Charles has ordered the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently living in the US, to vacate their UK residence and will reportedly hand over the property to Prince Andrew instead.



As per reports, the renovations cost taxpayer’s £2.4million and Harry and Meghan paid for anything that went above the allocated budget. The couple relocated to the US just six months later, where they now live with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, in an £11million mansion in Montecito.

The Sussexes then reimbursed the Crown Estate for the cost of the renovations, with a deal to lease the Cottage for an unspecified number of years. At the time, the couple said the refurbishment would mean “their family would always have a place to call home in the United Kingdom".



However, some royal commentator think that the Duke could reclaim the amount he and his wife Meghan had spent on the renovations of royal residence. While, others believe if Harry's such attempt could enter him another war with his father and other royals.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital: "The speculation that they expect to be reimbursed for either renovations or their ‘rent’ is the sentiment of someone who has no clue what the consequences of their actions are, because they are so incredibly out of touch with reality.



"Where in life aren’t there consequences for actions? Perhaps Harry can deduct what he’s ‘expecting back’ from what he was ‘given’ by his mother and his grandmother as well as his father and return all that?"