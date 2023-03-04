PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars win toss and put Multan Sultans to bowl

Multan Sultans batter shoots a shot as Lahore Qalanadars wicketkeeper looks in during the first match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on February 13, 2023. — PSL

Lahore Qalandars have opted to bat against Multan Sultans after winning the toss during the 20th fixture of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) being played today at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Table-topper Qalandars currently have 10 points on the league table after six games and will qualify for the playoffs if they win this match.

On the other hand, Sultans winning today’s match will also give Sultans a boost in the race for playoffs as their points tally will increase to 10.





Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Ahmad Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Kamran Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shawaiz Irfan, Zaman Khan, Jalat Khan, Jordan Cox (wk), Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings (wk) and Shane Dadswell.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), David Miller, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Akeal Hosain, Mohammad Ilyas, Tim David, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Sarwar, Usman Khan, Arafat Minhas, Ihsanullah, Abbas Afridi, Kieron Pollard, Ammad Butt, Carlos Brathwaite and IzharulHaq Naveed.

