Wrote songs for Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj: viral AC Hazim Bangwar

Assistant Commissioner Hazim Bangwar during a visit to a school in North Nazimabad. — Twitter/ @HazimBangwar

Hazim Bangwar, who became an internet sensation after recently being appointed as the assistant commissioner of North Nazimabad in Karachi, says he used to write songs for Hollywood stars, such as Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande and Jessie J.



He revealed this refreshing new information during an appearance on a local television show hosted by model, TV host and actor Mathira. He spoke about his 19-year-old self and shared stories from when he was studying in the UK and had to support himself financially by hustling on the side. Some of his part-time gigs included writing and selling music as a ghost writer.

The 29-year-old assistant commissioner said he wrote Nicki Minaj's High School. "I wrote Nicki Minaj's High School and then you sell songs. That song was on her album and a single and the rest is history," he said.

Bangwar said that he got into music accidentally. "Even though my mom and dad were from a very good background, they told me to support myself," he said.

He said that you get a big cheque when you write music as a ghost writer.

The multi-talented assistant commissioner, who has a degree in fashion design and LLB, went viral for his dress sense and talent.

However, the internet was divided over him as some were happy to see a non-traditional officer while some found his chic sense of fashion objectionable since it deviates from their idea of masculinity.