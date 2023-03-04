Jimmy Kimmel quips that he hopes Matt Damon never gets nominated for Oscars again

File footage

Jimmy Kimmel has reignited his long-running faux feud with Matt Damon ahead of this year’s Oscar awards ceremony.



Kimmel, who will mark his third time as the host for Hollywood's biggest night, quipped that he is “thrilled” that the Bourne Identity actor might not be attending the star-studded Oscars ceremony this year.

"I'm thrilled that he won't show," Kimmel, 55, told PEOPLE. He hilariously added, "I hope he never gets nominated again."

Kimmel continued with that line of thinking, as he blames the Good Will Hunting star for the 2017 flub in which Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were given the wrong envelope to announce the Best Picture winner, mistakenly naming La La Land instead of Moonlight.

"I believe that his presence in some way caused the envelope mixup," deadpans Kimmel.

However, in truth, the comedian and TV host counts Damon, 52, as a close friend, and the two were even side-by-side in orchestra seats when Beatty and Faye announced La La Land instead of Moonlight.

"Jokes aside, I was sitting next to Matt when that literally unfolded, and he figured out what was going on a couple of seconds before I did," recalled Kimmel of the shocking moment that went down during the star's first host outing.

"His version of the story is that I figured it out before he did.… So whatever the case, neither one of us knew what the hell was going on."

The Oscars air live on Sunday, March 12.