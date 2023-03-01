'Pokémon' spinoff show trailer hits on Netflix

Pokémon Concierge's spin-off trailer was released by Netflix, which sends anime fans over the moon.

Speaking to Collider, Netflix Vice President of Asia Content, Minyoung Kim, said, "Netflix is looking forward to delighting fans in Japan and around the world with Pokémon Concierge.



"[This] entirely new visual and storytelling experience [features] ground-breaking stop-motion animation, [and is] set in the Pokémon world in close collaboration with The Pokémon Company.

We're also excited to reveal this new series on Pokémon Day and provide fans with even more things to look forward to on this special holiday celebrating the popular franchise."

The upcoming series show will help anime fans to move on from Ash Ketchum, whose story arc was completed after his victory at the Pokémon World Championships.

Meanwhile, Sarah Natochenny, Ash's voice actor, opened up on the fan-favorite character's development, admitting that she turned emotional on the news.

"They said the thing [that Ash would depart], and my hand physically just gave out. And I started bawling at this meeting," she added.

"The producers were trying to hold it together for me as well, they kept speaking in a very even tone. You could see a few other actors on the call and the director starting to get emotional as well, just seeing me because we're very close, and this is so sad."



