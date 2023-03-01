Prince William breaks silence on 'non-stop grief' from Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who enjoyed visit to South Wales on Tuesday, were asked about the Wales v England rugby match they attended at the weekend - and William admitted he had 'non-stop grief' from his wife during tense outing.

The Prince of Wales admitted Kate had been giving him stick all weekend after Wales’s 10-20 defeat to England in the Six Nations rugby union championship on Saturday.

The heir to the throne is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union and his wife holds the same position for England’s Rugby Football Union.



Kate and William, who were both at the game in Cardiff last weekend supporting the rival teams, are in South Wales for a series of official engagements ahead of St David’s Day.

Asked if he had enjoyed the game when the couple arrived at Brynawel Rehabilitation Centre for people with drink and drug addiction near the town of Pontyclun, the Prince said: "Not a lot. We’ve been talking about it all weekend."



William went further, telling one of his hosts: "I’ve been getting non-stop grief all weekend about that."