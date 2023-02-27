Ex-army man Amjad Shuaib arrested from Islamabad residence

Lt. Gen. (Retd) Amjad Shoaib. Screengrab from a YouTube video

Lieutenant General (retd) Amjad Shuaib has been arrested by the Islamabad police in Monday's early hours for inciting the public against national institutions.

Personnel from the Ramna police station took him in custody from his residence in the federal capital, said sources.



Sources said that a First Information Report (FIR) was filed last evening against the former army officer at the Ramna police station following his television interview.

The FIR, numbered 150, was filed with Magistrate Awais Khan as the complainant, according to the sources.

Police sources have revealed that the FIR was registered under sections 153A and 505 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the FIR, Shuaib incited people to revolt against institutions during his television interview. Currently, he is in police custody at the lockup of the police station. Police will produce before a local court this morning and seek his remand.



The former military officer was previously summoned by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to appear on September 7th after he made claims about a meeting between the Pakistani prime minister and an Israeli team. However, he failed to appear before the FIA's Cybercrimes Wing as asked.

Amjad Shuaib had made the statement alleging that the prime minister had met with an Israeli delegation during a visit to a Gulf country.