Amjad Shoaib to receive a second FIA notice over alleged meeting of PM Shehbaz

Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Amjad Shoaib will be receiving a second notification from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).
The agency summoned Amjad Shoaib on September 7 through a notification sent out a few days earlier after he falsely leaked information about an alleged meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and an Israeli team.
He did not, however, show up in front of the FIA's Cybercrimes Wing.
Amjad Shoaib reported that the Prime Minister held the alleged meeting with the Israeli delegation while he was visiting a Gulf country.
The Cybercrimes Wing is conducting an inquiry against Amjad Shoaib regarding the allegedly baseless video.
Tweeps complained of YouTube's inaccessibility in Pakistan, while Khan addressed his party's gathering
In over 56,500 incidents, citizens have been deprived of their belongings at the hands of street criminals
Justice Minallah also rejects PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry's plea to constitute larger bench for hearing case
"Today in Peshawar jalsa, I will give proper reply to all those who have deliberately been distorting my words to...
Army chief Gen Bajwa thanks the US for its support and reiterates that assistance from global partners is vital in...
Political statements don't constitute contempt of court, rules IHC's Justice Babar Sattar