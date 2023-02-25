Kai from K-pop group Exo reveals comeback teaser for ‘Rover’: fans delighted

K-pop group Exo’s Kai has just revealed the teaser schedule for his upcoming comeback Rover, which has fans elated. This will be his third mini-album as a solo artist.
The comeback is scheduled to come out on March 13th, and to build up anticipation the idol will be revealing several mood samplers and teasers. They will be followed by a teaser for his music video, the release of the album and MV followed by a piece called Film: Kai.
Fans were far more excited by the background of the teaser schedule which showed Kai wearing a pair of feathery wings in green lighting. There’s also growing anticipation about the film set to come out at the end of the schedule.
His first solo mini-album called Kai was announced in 2020 by SM Entertainment and his second album was called Peaches. The album climbed up to No. 3 on the Gaon Album Chart and is certified platinum.
Tom Cruise spoke about his onscreen reunion with costar Val Kilmer in 'Top Gun: Maverick'
Michael Jackson tied the knot to Lisa Marie Presley in 1994 but their marriage lasted for less than two years
Hollywood royalty Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are reportedly living right next to the King at St James's...
King Charles issued new warnings amid growing anti-monarchy protests
The actor discusses how he has changed as he comes into his 30s
The Berlinale ranks along with Cannes and Venice among Europe´s top cinema showcases