Kai from K-pop group Exo reveals comeback teaser for ‘Rover’: fans delighted

Kai has posted a teaser for the highly anticipated album

K-pop group Exo’s Kai has just revealed the teaser schedule for his upcoming comeback Rover, which has fans elated. This will be his third mini-album as a solo artist.

The comeback is scheduled to come out on March 13th, and to build up anticipation the idol will be revealing several mood samplers and teasers. They will be followed by a teaser for his music video, the release of the album and MV followed by a piece called Film: Kai.

Fans were far more excited by the background of the teaser schedule which showed Kai wearing a pair of feathery wings in green lighting. There’s also growing anticipation about the film set to come out at the end of the schedule.

His first solo mini-album called Kai was announced in 2020 by SM Entertainment and his second album was called Peaches. The album climbed up to No. 3 on the Gaon Album Chart and is certified platinum.