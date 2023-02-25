Meghan Markle’s ‘enormous ambitions smashed to pieces’: ‘Left UK for this?’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blasted for considering Britain “tiny” and leaving only to be “smashed to pieces.”



These claims have been made by royal author and commentator Angela Levin.

She started the chat with TV host Dan Wootton by pointing out how, South Park “smashed them to pieces really.”



In her chat with GB News, the commentator also added, “One reason they don't like Great Britain is because it's tiny and Meghan Markle has enormous ambitions to do things globally.”

Especially since it translates to them “telling people how they ought to be, showing compassion to those you know and don't know, don't fly. Do this, do that. Stand up for being a woman.”

“And here she is crying in this cartoon nonstop when she doesn't get her way. But you cannot put on all that pretence unless you've got substance underneath", before adding: "And that particular princess, who I shall not name, hasn't got any substance.”