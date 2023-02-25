An undated image of the under-construction bridge in Bhara Kahu, Islamabad. — Twitter/File

Two labourers were killed and three others were injured on Saturday as the shuttering of a pillar at the under-construction Bhara Kahu bridge in the federal capital collapsed.



As per the initial report of the police, the shuttering collapsed due to a collision of a truck with the pillar.

The Islamabad Capital Territory police had informed the citizens about the incident, advising them to avoid using the route so as to not hinder rescue activities.

The police said that the condition of the injured people, who were shifted to Polyclinic Hospital, was said to be unstable, while a rescue operation at the site of the incident was underway.

They said that senior officials of the police and administration — including Islamabad Inspector General (IG) Dr Akbar Nasir and Chief Commissioner Noorul Amin Mengal — were present at the incident site.

They said that the district administration had ordered to bring a bigger crane to the site, keeping in view the possibility of more labourers being stuck under the rubble.

Speaking to media, Mengal said that two to three huge trailer trucks had passed by the bridge between 2-3am and had hit the shuttering support of the pillar..

"Safety and traffic protocol was violated," he said, adding that one of the trucks was still stuck under the rubble.

Mengal further stated that a committee headed by the Islamabad deputy commissioner has been formed which will review all aspects of the incident.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah regretted the unfortunate incident and ordered quick completion of the rescue operation. He also ordered the Capital Development Authority to determine the elements responsible for the incident.

In light of the orders, the Islamabad chief commissioner formed an eight-member investigation committee to probe the matter.