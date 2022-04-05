Two die in car, truck collision

LAHORE:Two car riders were killed and three others injured in a collision between a car and a truck on Ferozepur Road, Kahna on Monday. The car riders, who were killed on the spot, were identified as Arif and Sunni. The injured identified as Hamza, Khizar and Amar were shifted to General Hospital. The bodies were shifted to the morgue by Edhi Ambulance.

Boy dies in plaza fire: A 10-year-old boy was killed when a fire broke out in a plaza near Faiz Road, Muslim Town on Monday. The boy was identified as Ahmed. The victim's father Tariq worked as a guard at the plaza. The victim was visiting the basement of the plaza to bring his bicycle. Suddenly, fire broke out. The boy was trapped and died of burn injuries and suffocation. On being informed, the firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. Around 10 people trapped in the basement were rescued by the firefighters. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department Rescue 1122 responded to 971 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.