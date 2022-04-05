Two die in car, truck collision

LAHORE:Two car riders were killed and three others injured in a collision between a car and a truck on Ferozepur Road, Kahna on Monday. The car riders, who were killed on the spot, were identified as Arif and Sunni. The injured identified as Hamza, Khizar and Amar were shifted to General Hospital. The bodies were shifted to the morgue by Edhi Ambulance.
Boy dies in plaza fire: A 10-year-old boy was killed when a fire broke out in a plaza near Faiz Road, Muslim Town on Monday. The boy was identified as Ahmed. The victim's father Tariq worked as a guard at the plaza. The victim was visiting the basement of the plaza to bring his bicycle. Suddenly, fire broke out. The boy was trapped and died of burn injuries and suffocation. On being informed, the firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. Around 10 people trapped in the basement were rescued by the firefighters. Police shifted the body to the morgue.
accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department Rescue 1122 responded to 971 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.
LAHORE:A youth electrocuted to death in the Shadbagh area while capturing a kite reportedly. The victim identified as...
LAHORE:An Iftar-cum-gathering of religious scholars and intellectuals was held Monday evening by the United States...
Islamabad:Celebrating the launch of its ‘Women in Leadership’ programme in South Asia, the British Council has...
Islamabad:The special teams headed by Islamabad Capital Territory administration magistrates on Monday imposed fines...
LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars. According to details, Muhammad Azam Ali has...
LAHORE:IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed the trainee probationary officers to spend maximum time in the field...
Comments