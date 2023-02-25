PSL 2023: What did Rashid Khan say about atmosphere in Pak-Afghan clash?

A combo of pictures showing moments from the nerve wracking Pakistan vs Afghanistan match at Asia Cup 2022. — Twitter/ICC/AFP

Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan believes that the atmosphere during a Pakistan and Afghanistan clash is much different from when you are playing league cricket with the same players.



Pakistan shares the memories of one of the most thrilling matches with Afghanistan when the Green Shirts turned a nerve-wracking game into an exciting win in a crucial match against the neighbours at Asia Cup 2022.



Khan, who is currently in Pakistan to participate in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), gets along with some of the members of Pakistan's national team well due to being part of the country's league cricket for years.

However, while speaking to Geo News, the cricketer said that "camaraderie [between Pak-Afghan players] remains in its place but when we are playing for the country, but the environment is definitely different."

Khan said that Pakistan vs Afghanistan matches are always good, no matter if it is the Asia Cup or World Cup. The more matches Afghanistan plays against Pakistan, the better it is for Afghanistan cricket as playing against good teams is always for the best, he added.



"Playing against Pakistan will be good for our preparation for big events," Khan said.

Speaking about his celebration style at the PSL, the Lahore Qalandars player said that he is close friends with Haris Rauf and there was a trend of Pashtuns "Laka da mar", which the two decided to follow whenever he takes a catch.

"We stuck to this style when it went viral," Khan added.

He said that he was really enjoying playing at the PSL and Lahore Qalandars was like a family to him.

"It seems like I have been playing here for 10 years," Khan said.

The bowling all-rounder said that he was looking forward to a good encounter with the defending champions against the Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi in Lahore, which will be played on Sunday.

He said that bowling to a good batter is a treat for the bowlers as at times the batter gives the bowler a tough time and vice versa.

Khan said that he would keep things simple while delivering the ball to Babar and focus on his line end length.

"Babar Azam is one of the best batters in all three formats of the game so I will bowl well as performing badly against such a batter is not an option," Khan said.

Speaking about missing the final match of the last season of the PSL, Khan said that Lahore Qalandars lifted the trophy despite his absence.

"When I was watching the final on TV, my heart wished that I would have been on the ground. It was a match against Multan Sultans, that's why I wished to play but I'm happy that Lahore Qalandars won," he added.