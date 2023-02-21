PSL 2023: Rashid Khan reunites with Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars all-rounder Rashid Khan poses with a thumbs up after checking in Pakistan. — Instagram/@lahoreqalandars

As the Pakistan Super League (PSL) continues in full swing, Lahore Qalandars' key player Rashid Khan is back with them to add to the strength of the defending champions.



The bowling all-rounder reunited with his team at PSL ahead of the match against Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars announced on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old spinner will be participating in the face-off between Lahore and Quetta which will be played in Karachi today.

According to sources, Khan arrived in Pakistan via Dubai late Monday night.

The franchise posted a picture of Khan clicked after he checked in on Instagram, with a welcome note for the valued player.

The franchise also shared some glimpses of Khan's lethal bowling attack from previous seasons of the PSL.

The Afghan cricketer has been a part of PSL since 2018, when he first played league cricket in Pakistan under Quetta Gladiators. He was roped in by Lahore Qalandars for the 2021 edition and since then, he has been a key part of the franchise.

It should be noted that Khan is joining the PSL midway due to responsibilities at home, the bilateral series against United Arab Emirates. In his absence, England's Sam Billings was playing for Lahore as a replacement.

Blow to Lahore Qalandars as Dawson ruled out of tournament

In a blow to the Lahore Qalandars, all-rounder Liam Dawson had been ruled out of PSL 2023 due to an ankle injury during Sunday's game against Karachi Kings at the National Bank Cricket Arena.

The Qalandars management, in a tweet on Monday, confirmed Dawson's unavailability for the remainder of the season. The team will look for a replacement for the middle-order batter.



Dawson joins the undesirable list of players ruled out of PSL 8 due to injuries. The list includes pacer Multan Sultans' Shahnawaz Dahani, Wayne Parnell, Karachi Kings' Mir Hamza and Mohammad Amir.