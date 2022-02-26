PSL final participation: Rashid Khan breaks silence

Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan Saturday clarified that he won't be available to play for his side Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League final.

The star cricketer took to Twitter to clarify the situation after media reports claim that he is likely to participate in Sunday’s match.

“It would’ve been great to be part of Lahore Qalandars and play alongside lads in the PSL final. I won’t be able to make it for the finals due to National Duty which is always a first priority,” he tweeted.

On February 20, the Qalandars’ right-arm spinner had left the PSL franchise to join his national squad for the ODI and T20I series against Bangladesh.

He had received a befitting farewell from his teammates and a big warm hug from Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi.

One of the clips showed the Qalandars giving the 23-year-old bowler acclaim for his splendid bowling throughout the season in a guard of honour style while he runs amidst their rows, joining hands with each one of them.

Khan has been sensational for the Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Qalandars in the PSL 2022, taking 13 wickets in nine matches.

Meanwhile, Fawad Ahmed had been approved as a replacement for Rashid Khan by the PSL Technical Committee.