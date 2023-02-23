Rita Wilson gets candid on Awkward Bathroom Pit Stop with Tom Hanks during '80s Oscars'

Rita Wilson shared her experiences with wardrobe mishaps including the awkward 1980s Oscars bathroom pit stop due to her dress.

Speaking at The Jennifer Hudson Show, Rita Wilson shared that her white Vicky Tiel dress for the 1987 Oscars was difficult to slip out of when she wanted to visit the loo, therefore her husband Tom Hanks had to step up to help.

"I had this really cute dress that was really popular in the '80s. You guys might remember it, where it would have a waistline and then it would have a poof," she said.

She continued, "And I was like, I love that poof. I was like so happening in my poof."



Wilson noted that she had drunk too much water in her limousine ride, on her way to the ceremony and she had to make a "pit stop" to go to the bathroom, as per People.

Wilson, shared, "I realized that my dress could not be scooped up. It had to be unzipped."

She further added, "So we pulled over next to this little Mexican restaurant on Pico Blvd. and I'm like Tom you need to come with me, and so he came with me in the women's bathroom, unzipped me… zipped me back up."

The 66-year-old joked on twitter that she learned an important lesson that day, writing, "Note to self: no water on Oscar day!"



