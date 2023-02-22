Nida Dar surpasses West Indies' Anisa Mohammad to become leading T20I wicket-taker

Pakistan all-rounder Nida Dar. —ICC/screengrab

Pakistan’s all-rounder Nida Dar Tuesday made history by becoming the leading wicket-taker in Women's T20 Internationals, taking her 126th wicket in the match against England.

Nida surpassed West Indies' Anisa Mohammad who had 125 wickets to her name.

The all-rounder achieved the landmark in her 130th T20I game.

The off-spinner averages 18.18 with the ball.

However, England smashed the highest-ever score at a Women's Twenty20 World Cup before demolishing Pakistan by a record 114 runs in the game.

The veteran all-rounder equalled Anisa's record on Sunday against West Indies in a Women's T20 World Cup match at Paarl's Boland Park.

Dar took two wickets for 13 in four overs to equal former West Indies player Anisa Mohammed's record of 125 wickets in women's T20 internationals.

However, it was a bitter-sweet day for Dar, as West Indies eventually beat Pakistan by three runs to finish their group fixtures with two wins out of four.

Nida Dar's stellar 2022

For her brilliant performances with the bat and ball in 2022, Nida was also nominated for ICC's Women's T20I player of the year award.

All-rounder Nida Dar scored 396 runs in 16 T20I matches at an average of 56.57 and got 15 wickets in 2022.

She became the first and the only Pakistan bowler to have claimed 100 T20I wickets.

She also won the player of the month award by ICC for her amazing performances in October 2022.

