Jisoo from Blackpink has begun shooting for her solo debut MV

Jisoo has begun the process of filming for her solo debut music video

Jisoo from Blackpink has officially begun the process of filming for her solo debut music video abroad. On February 21st, Blackpink's company YG Entertainment released a statement saying:

“The music video for Jisoo’s solo track is being filmed entirely overseas in strict secrecy. It is worth anticipating as we invested the highest production cost of all BLACKPINK videos to date.”

Blackpink shot to fame after their debut in 2016, and quickly went on to become the most successful K-Pop girl group globally. They performed at several sold out tours, broke multiple records and were the first K-Pop group in history to perform at Coachella.

They recently went on a large scale world tour for their latest comeback Born Pink, amassing around 1.5 millions fans from all around the world.

They also went on to complete around 10 concerts in Europe and 14 concerts in North America. They are set to perform at Coachella once more this year in April, along with British Summer Time (BST) Hyde Park in July.