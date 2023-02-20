Cate Blanchett says she ‘didn’t prepare anything’ for her ‘extraordinary’ BAFTA win for Tár

File footage

Cate Blanchett won the Best Actress award at the 2023 BAFTAs for her outstanding performance in Todd Field’s Tar.



Blanchett thanked the Tar producers for “holding their nerve” in making the film during the Sunday event.

The actress, 53, got emotionally overwhelmed during her acceptance speech and told the audience that she “didn’t prepare anything” for her “extraordinary” win.

Blanchett plays renowned conductor Lydia Tár in the movie, who is accused of sexual abuse. She described the role as 'very dangerous.’

She said, “All of my fellow nominees, the conversation with you off the screen and on the screen it's been nothing short of remarkable and we know that we're just the tip of the iceberg.”

Blanchett continued, “Every year, these idiosyncratic and remarkable performances just break down the myth that women's experience is monolithic. This was a very dangerous, and career-ending potentially.”

The Carol actress also thanked the cast and crew and also her family. “And it took me away from you an enormous a lot. An enormous a lot? I don't know what that means but that was the state I was in! Thank you Andrew darling, thank you to my mum, and thank you my four extraordinary children.”