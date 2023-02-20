James Corden ‘planning’ major sketch with Tom Cruise ahead of ‘Late Late show’ exit

James Corden will be joining Tom Cruise for a major sketch before signing off from his hit show, The Late Late Show With James Corden.
Ahead of his departure from the long-running comedy sketch show, Corden, 44, will be joining the Top Gun actor, 60, for a fun skit up in the air.
According to reports, the talk show host and the Mission Impossible megastar – who have collaborated in multiple sketches in the past - have come up with a special skit as a ‘send off package’ to Corden.
A source shared, “He [Corden] wants it to be as memorable as possible and Tom has given him some of his best moments of the show.”
“When he put feelers out, Tom was one of the first people to come back and say he would love to do it,” the source told to The Sun.
The reports further stated that filming is planned for the coming weeks. The skit is set to be aired over the next few months as Corden’s run on the popular show draws to a close.
In April last year, Corden announced he would be leaving his beloved programme after eight successful years.
