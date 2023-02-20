Prince Harry ‘excited’ Meghan Markle is pregnant with third child: report

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are so ‘excited’ as Duchess of Sussex pregnancy test came back positive.
The source told Star Magazine, per Epic Stream, the California-based royal couple are thrilled that Archie and Lilibet will soon be having a playmate.
The insider said, “They’re in love and consider it a sign from the universe. They are both great parents, and with the shock finally wearing off, they’re so excited.”
Back in 2019, Prince Harry had said he plans to have two children at the most, as he had revealed his increasing concerns for the future of the Earth, CNN had reported.
According to the report, the Duchess of Sussex will announce her pregnancy when she passes first trimester.
The source told the publication, Meghan Markle hopes for another baby boy amid reports she is pregnant with third child.
“Meghan loves seeing Harry in Archie’s little face. Plus, if they have another boy, Harry wouldn’t feel outnumbered by the women in his house and Archie could have a brother to bond with as they grow up,” the source said and added “Of course, a little girl would also be wonderful.”
